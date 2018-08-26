Bukhari visits high density apple orchard of SKUAST-K

Rising Kashmir News
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, MLA Amira Kadal and Former Minister for Finance Saturday visited Shalimar Campus of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir. He was impressed with the efforts put in by the Vice-Chancellor and the fruit scientists of the University associated with this high density technique.
Interacting with the Prof. Nazeer Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K and the scientists, Mr. Bukhari was highly impressed with the fruit size, natural coloring, texture and aroma. Seeing the potential of the high density concept, its economic returns and early yield per hectare, Mr. Bukhari expressed the hope that this concept could prove major revenue resource for the State and bring prosperity among the farming community. The farmers must emulate the technology of high density concept for higher economic returns which will be game changer for their economic and social upliftment. He advised the Vice-Chancellor to have a compete package of practices from planting material production to harvest and subsequent scientific storage and marketing and demonstrate it for mass awareness through print and electronic media in the entire state of J&K. He also laid emphasis for production of quality planting material locally instead of dependence on imported material .
Bukhari also suggested Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K to have similar high promotion of high density orchards of Pear and Cherry in addition to high density Almond and Walnut plantation on scientific manner.
The high density apple orchard bore fruits only in the second year of its establishment yielding 25 to 30 tones per hectare. This high density orchard was established in 2017 and former Governor of the State harvested the first crop recently.