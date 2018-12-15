About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bukhari to continue as Chairman BOPEE for another 2 years

Published at December 15, 2018


Srinagar, Dec 14:

Government has extended the term of Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) chairman Syed Mohammad Ashraf Bukhari for another two years as his term of appointment expired on December 12 this year.
Top sources while disclosing to Kashmir News Service (KNS) revealed that the government decided to extend the term of appointment of Mohammad Ashraf Bukhari for another two years keeping in view his professional integrity and experience as an IAS officer in different capacities besides his performance as chairman BOPEE. Bukhari, it may be mentioned here, has held the prestigious positions of commissioner secretary General administration department and agriculture production commissioner prior to his post retirement appointment as chairman BOPEE.

 

