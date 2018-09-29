Bukhari supports NC-PDP Govt formation to defend Art 35-A

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
Senior PDP leader and former finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari Friday welcomed the suggestion of J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee for tie up between NC and PDP for formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir to defend Article 35-A and to fight communal forces.
“The suggestion of J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee for alliance of NC and PDP for forming a new government to strongly defend Article 35-A and challenges to Article 370 is a good one,” Bukhari said.
He, however said joining of hands by NC and PDP for formation of a new government to fight rise of communal forces and safeguard Article 35-A and Article 370 are his personnel views and not of the party.
Bukhari also regretted Government of India (GoI’s) discouraging response to the dialogue offer from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“It is very unfortunate that the offer of dialogue from Pakistan was not responded well by the GoI,” he said. KNS