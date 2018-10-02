Bukhari, Rehman call on Governor

Srinagar, October 1:
MLA Amira Kadal and a former Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Monday and extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Bukhari apprised Governor about a range of issues relating to development of his Constituency and initiatives taken for public welfare.
Governor and Sh. Bukhari discussed about the steps required to provide opportunities to the youth to hone their skills in the arenas of sportsand cultural activities.
Governor emphasized the crucial importance of making grass root level democratic institutions vibrant for bringing about holistic development of towns and villages. He urged Sh. Bukhari to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting peace and development in the State.
Similarly, former Member Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Governor and Rehman discussed about a range of issues relating to the growth and development in the State and maintenance of peace and normalcy here. He also apprised Governor about various development issues of Chenab Valley region.
Governor urged Rehman to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.