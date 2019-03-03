Bukhari, Naeem, Monga condole Afzal’s demise

Srinagar, March 2:
Former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has condoled the demise of Qazi Mohammad Afzal, the former PDP minister who passed away on Friday evening at SKIMS Soura.
In his condolence message, Bukhari described Late Afzal a noted politician, social activist and a noble personality who was known for his public welfare commitments in his district.
Meanwhile, Former Minister and senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar while paying tributes to party veteran Qazi Mohammad Afzal termed him a quintessential political worker who in spite of his age and failing health, continued to be among his people and tried as best as he could to help them.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and former MLC G N Monga today condoled the demise of former cabinet minister and senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Qazi Mohammed Afzal, who passed away at SKIMS Soura on Friday evening.
“Qazi sahab was a dedicated leader, who would always be at forefront to solve the problems of the people. His contributions as a politician and as a leader are immense,” he said in a statement.
Monga expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.