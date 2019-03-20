Bukhari, Monga condemn custodial killing of Awantipora youth

March 20, 2019 |

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday demanded a time bound probe into the custodial killing of Awantipora resident who according to reports was arrested by police and died in custody at Srinagar.

Expressing serious concern over the incident, Bukhari expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

“It is highly unfortunate that a young man, teacher by profession, has lost his life in police custody and it needs to be thoroughly investigated to know what went wrong and who are responsible for his death in custody,” Bukhari demanded.

He said, at a time when the police had to learn to behave responsibly and sensitively such sad incidents only add to the prevailing mistrust among the people with the system which nobody in a civilized society can afford.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and former MLC G N Monga today demanded a time-bound judicial probe into the incident.

In a statement issued, he said custodial death is not acceptable in civilised society and those involved in the incident must be given exemplary punishment. “Holding a time bound judicial probe should be ordered and the culprits should be given exemplary punishment,” Monga demanded.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and also for their courage to bear this loss.