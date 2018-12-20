Bukhari, Hussain joins NC

• I quit PDP as a mark of respect for Mehbooba: Bukhari
• Was compelled to leave PDP after its alliance with BJP: Hussain
• Farooq wants loyalty for Omar
• I quit PDP as a mark of respect for Mehbooba: Bukhari
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 19:
A day after the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Syed Basharat Bukhari and Peer Muhammad Hussain were expelled from the party’s primary membership ahead of switching to political opponents, the duo formally joined National Conference (NC) in presence of the party leadership.
NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah formally welcomed Bukhari and Hussain in the party fold.
Talking to reporters after joining NC, Bukhari said his decision to join the party was a “mark of respect” for Mehbooba Mufti’s leadership, her intellect, and her wisdom saying that he was no longer able to match the level of her thinking.
“When you discuss things, you put forth your point of view, but when there is no compatibility, it becomes sort of disrespectful to the leader,” Bukhari said. “So, I thought it’s better to give her full room and I wish her good luck along with the people she is surrounded by.”
He said there were people in the party who had since March-April 2009 started creating an atmosphere due to which everyone in PDP was losing interest.
“For the past 10 years, those people tried that I should not be there and they even tried to ensure that I didn’t win my constituency and when I became the minister, I only focused on my ministry and my constituency,” Bukhari said. “I am sure that those people today will be happy but at the same time I feel sorry.”
He said when he went to PDP, his CV only read the ‘popularity of radio’ and ‘credibility of his work’ and that he was thankful to the party for the 16 years of learning and experiences and promised that he would utilize his 16 years growth in PDP to help the people.
On why he had not resigned from the PDP if he had problems with the party leadership, Bukhari said, “I met Mehboobaji 12 days back and after the meeting there was no room for either resigning or expulsion, and pieces of papers don’t create confidence.”
He also played down the assertions of PDP Vice President, Abdul Rehman Veeri that he had been expelled for “anti-party activities” saying, “I don’t believe Veeri sahab will say it, as, forget about doing anything against the party, I haven’t even said anything against the party ever.”
Bukhari, who held a cabinet portfolio in PDP-BJP government, said he wanted to leave PDP on a good note and for that he had delayed joining NC for five days as he wanted to thank Mehbooba and seek permission from her but did not get an opportunity to meet her as she was not in the Valley.
“I have already written a letter to her and wanted to seek permission from her,” he said.
Bukhari started his career in PDP as the chief spokesman of the party and then went on to become an MLC following which he was twice elected MLA from Sangrama constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
On Tuesday, PDP expelled Bukhari and Hussain for “anti-party activities”.
Meanwhile, another former PDP legislator, Peer Muhammad Hussain attributed his decision to join NC to PDP’s aligning with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“We fought elections on the slogan ‘PDP jeetavo, BJP rukawo’ (vote for PDP, stop BJP) and people believed us and voted for us and made us the single-largest party,” said Hussain, who was also the Vice Chairperson of the Wakf Board before being asked to step down. “But then what did we do, we brought BJP to Kashmir for the first time in the State’s history.”
He said it was difficult to leave one party and join another, but when the situation becomes extremely compulsive, a person was compelled to quit.
Welcoming Bukhari and Hussain into the party fold, NC President Farooq Abdullah, who returned from Lucknow asked both the leaders to be loyal toward his son Omar Abdullah and the party.
“A lot of work needs to be done as the enemy is very strong and they will do everything,” Farooq said. “New Delhi has tonnes of money and money will be showered from the skies ahead of elections and at that time don't get swayed."
Senior NC leaders including party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani were also present on the occasion to welcome the new entrants into the party.