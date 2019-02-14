Bukhari, Hakeem, Malik condemn Pulwama school blast

Demand time bound enquiry into incident
Srinagar, Feb 13:
Former Finance minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed deep pain and grief over the mysterious explosion in a Pulwama school that caused severe injuries to 28 children.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that such reprehensible incidents are condemnable and must be probed thoroughly so that the culprits are exposed and booked under law.
“I express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the parents whose children have sustained grievous injuries in the incident,” Bukhari said, while urging the Governor to order a time bound probe into the incident.
The former finance minister observed that such incidents add to the already prevailing insecure atmosphere for the citizens especially the elderly persons, women and children who fear to tread outside their homes.
“I condemn Wednesday’s blast in the strongest terms,” Bukhari said, adding that attacks that affect schools are unacceptable. “All schools are, and must remain, zones of peace,” he added further.
“Sustaining fatal injuries by the children who were studying for a better future is appalling,” Bukhari said. “Such incidents that affect Kashmiri children’s life and education show disregard for fundamental principles of humanity. No cause can justify these incidents,” he remarked.
The former minister wished a healthy recovery to all children injured in the explosion and called on the governor led administration to take the necessary measures to ensure that education is provided in safe and secure environments to all children across Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen also demanded a probe over the mysterious blast and expressed solidarity with the parents and relatives of the injured students .
In a statement issued, he said under the prevailing security situation in valley everybody was feeling unsafe and insecure. He said security situation in Kashmir was becoming unpredictable with each passing day wherein even the innocent school children are not safe now.
Similarly, State Secretary CPI (M) Ghulam Nabi Malik demanded a thorough and time-bound probe into the heinous incident.
“Such incidents are against humanity as targeting innocent students is barbaric. There are no words enough to condemn this barbaric act. A credible and time bound enquiry should be held to fix the responsibility so that such tragedies could be avoided in future. The culprits must be dealt with sternly to send a strong message to these enemies of humanity,” he said
He also urged the Governor administration to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured students and also expressed sympathies with the victim families.