Bukhari grieved over death of Natipora labourer in flyover accident

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urges administration for ex-gratia, deployment of special squads

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Monday expressed deep shock and grief over the death of a laborer Mohammad Amin Bhat in a tragic accident at Rambagh-Solina flyover on Sunday evening.

In a statement Bukhari demanded severe punishment warranted under the law for the guilty who hit the car while plying on the wrong side of the flyover. “This tragic accident has resulted due to a clear violation of traffic rules and the authorities must book the culprit and take the case to its logical conclusion in a time-bound manner,” the former minister demanded.

In his condolence message, Bukhari conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family of the deceased laborer who was a resident of Azad Basti Natipora of Amirakadal constituency and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He wished a speedy recovery to a person who sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

The former finance minister said the increasing road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir have assumed alarming proportions. Bukhari remarked that it has been found that the drivers are not following set standard rules and safety instructions while plying on the Rambagh-Solina flyover.

“The administration must come out with some tangible measures to prevent such heart wrenching mishaps in future,” Bukhari urged, further urging the traffic department to deploy special squads on both sides of the flyover to prevent loss of life.

“My heart goes out for the family of the deceased laborer who has left behind his three children including a specially-able child and wife. The deceased was living a life of penury so the administration must come forward to help his family by disbursing ex-gratia relief at an earliest.” He also wished speedy recovery for the injured and urged the district administration to provide best medical treatment to him. KNS

