Bukhari condemns killing of 2 NC workers

‘Situation not conducive for holding elections’
Srinagar, Oct 5:
Senior PDP leader and Former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the incident in which two National Conference workers were shot dead and another critically injured Karfali area in Srinagar.
Bukhari who is outside state has observed that the incident has vindicated his party’s stand that the situation was not conducive for holding local body elections in Kashmir.
In his condolence message, Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief and has extended solidarity with the bereaved families of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Nazir Ahmed Bhat. He has also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured NC worker, Shakeel Ahmad.
“I am extremely saddened over these killings. It is unfortunate that our suggestion for deferment of elections was not paid any heed. We had reiterated time and again that the situation was not favorable for holding local body elections in J&K. This hasty decision has left the lives of common masses in peril,” Bukhari has remarked.