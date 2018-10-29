Bukhari condemns Dar's killing

SRINAGAR, October 28:
PDP senior leader and the former finance minister has strongly condemned the killing of an innocent civilian Mohammad Amin Dar at the hands of unknown gunmen at Gangbug Sunday evening.
Bukhari who is outside the country has called the deceased as a thorough gentleman who worked tirelessly for the welfare of common people of his area through-out his entire life. "The news of the death of Mohammad Amin Dar has come as a shock to me. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he remarked.
Bukhari said, “The cowardly act of the unknown gunmen has not only shattered the economically downtrodden family of the deceased but has also inflicted a personal damage to me.” The former finance minister said that the contribution of the deceased in terms of public welfare shall be remembered for all times to come.
"I pray to Almighty Allah to grant him Jannat and bestow endurance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," he added.