Building permissions regime to be simplified: CS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 11:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday said building permissions regime in the State would be simplified.
Speaking at the conference “Builders-cum-Real Estate Investors Conference” at SKICC, here, Subrahmanyam said the Business Process Re-engineering required to simplify the building permissions regime in the State shall be carried out in a time-bound manner so as to make it friendly for the common citizens as well as investors keen on participate in the organized growth of the housing sector in the State.
The conference organised by Housing & Urban Development Department was meant to seek feed-back of the stakeholders so that a robust framework for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in housing, particularly affordable housing, could be evolved in the State.
The event was presided over by Financial Commissioner, H&UDD, K B Agarwal and attended by senior officers of the Department including Secretary, Anil Kumar, Development Commissioner Works, VC SDA, VC JDA and MD Housing Board.
Large number of builders and real-estate investors from within and outside the state also participated in the conference.
The stakeholders put forth their views on various issues involved in housing sector and the steps required to encourage participation of private sector in the initiative of the Government to provide housing for all.
The need for providing organized housing to counter the development of illegal and unorganized colonies and haphazard expansion of urban sprawl in all the regions of the State, was strongly felt. The feed-back received from the stakeholders shall be factored in while framing the policy framework for PPP in housing sector.