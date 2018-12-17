Budget has nothing for handicrafts: KCCI

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed surprise over the exclusion of handicraft sector from the budget proposal approved by State Administrative Council (SAC).
KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq said it was surprising that the governors’ administration has excluded handicraft sector from the budget proposal.
He said handicraft is one of the mainstays of economy brining good foreign exchange to the State “but it has been ignored completely”.
“The budget is mainly for infrastructure development. There are few positives from the budget but it has ignore one of the main sectors like handicrafts which provides employment to the lakhs of youth in the State,” he said.