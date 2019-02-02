Budget doesn’t impress Valley traders

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
The interim budget of the fiscal year 2019 presented by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Thursday evoked didn’t cut ice with various trade associations in Jammu and Kashmir.
President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sheikh Aashiq said there is nothing special for J&K state in the budget.
“Though we have least expectations, still we conveyed our issues and demands to the principal secretary to finance department about handicrafts but unfortunately nothing has been considered,” Ashiq said.
He said they had demanded financial package for handicrafts and suggestions over GST which had affected businesses in valley.
“No suggestion has been fulfilled in the budget,” Aashiq said.
He said KCCI has not been impressed with the budget.
President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) Mohammad Yasin Khan said Government of India is discriminating against regions and religion.
“There is nothing for our state and we don’t have any expectation from government either,” Khan said.
Khan said they had demanded a return of power projects from last many years “but there is no response from the government”.
“This is our long pending demand and electricity is badly needed here,” he added.
Khan said frequent power cuts have been pushing the Valley business community to wall.
“There must be some relaxation in the budget because GST is the main reason for deterioration of business in the Kashmir valley. Not a single thing in the budget is there which we can appreciate,” he said.
Vice Chairman Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Aijaz Shahdar stated that the budget had nothing for the Kashmir traders.
“We were not expecting much from the government but this is shocking that the government is not even concerned about the losses that businesses communities have gone through after GST,” he said.