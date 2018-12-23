Budget 2019-20 receives mixed response

Tourism industry upbeat, handicraft sector resents exclusion
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Dec 21:
Kashmir based business bodies have expressed mixed response to State Budget proposal approved by Governor Satya Pal Malik in its recent SAC meeting.
President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq said some announcements in the Budget for Horticulture and Agriculture sector are encouraging.
He, however, expressed concern over ignoring handicrafts sector in the budget.
“Handicraft sector which is already declining from last few years, has been ignore in the budget,” Ashiq said.
KCCI president said handicraft sector is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy.
“Three lakh people are directly or indirectly connected with the handicraft sector and they are feeling ignored in the budget,” he said.
KCCI President said that they conveyed the issue to the principal secretary of finance department, who has assured to look into the matter.
Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (J&K chapter) Chairman Mushtaq Chaya said that Budget is good but it should be implemented.
“It should not remain on papers only. Last year there were so many things in the budget which were not implemented till date,” he said.
Chaya said they had demanded soft loan package for 10 years with no interest for the up-gradation of the hotels “but unfortunately it has not been considered”.
Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Federation (KHAROF) President Abdul Wahid said that the allotment of Rs 2000 crores for infrastructure under Prime Minister’s Development Plan and Rs 130 crores for promotional activities and employees is welcome step for tourism.
“We has appealed in the pre-budget meeting that there should be increment for the promotional activities to promote the tourism which have been considered and we are thankful for that,” Wahid said.
He said that from last four years they were requesting for implementing the allocations in the tourist destinations because there are no facilities of washrooms in the particular areas causing inconvenience to the tourists/ visitors.
President of Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Mir Anwar said that budget is enhanced for the promotion of the tourism of Kashmir as it needs massive and aggressive promotion for the year 2019.
He said that they have already suffered in past years due to negative portrayal which needs to overcome.
“We need to have some incentives for the tour operators for the promotion of the tourism which is not present in the budget as tour operators plays a vital role with regard to the promotion of the destination,” he said.
He said that tour operators are the first stakeholder as far as the promotion is concerned.
President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Ashfaq Siddiq Dug said though a substantial amount has been kept for infrastructure development of government owned tourism properties “but there is no clear mention of the funds earmarked for the tourism promotional activities being carried out by the department in the travel and hospitality sector within and outside the country”.
He said the budget should keep sufficient funds for the promotional activities through road shows, travel marts and for aggressive national and international media campaign.
“Rs 130 crore has been mentioned for the creation of staff and also for a dedicated cell for tourism promotion. The funds for creating human resource for the promotion is a welcome step but it should have also kept provision of aggressive marketing,” he said.