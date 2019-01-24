Budgam youth goes missing day after Hapatnar gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A youth from Dalwan area of Charar-e-Shareef in Budgam has gone missing since Tuesday, a day after a gunfight took place in the Hapatnar area of the central Kashmir district in which three Al-Badr militants were killed.
As per reports Azad Ahmad Dar son of Masood Dar left his home at Dalwan on Tuesday morning and has not returned since.
The family according to sources has submitted a missing report with the local police.
A police officer told a local news agency that a missing report has been received from the family and investigations have taken up.
(GNS)