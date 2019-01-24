About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Budgam youth goes missing day after Hapatnar gunfight

Published at January 24, 2019 08:39 PM 0Comment(s)2058views


Budgam youth goes missing day after Hapatnar gunfight

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A youth from Dalwan area of Charar-e-Shareef in Budgam has gone missing since Tuesday, a day after a gunfight took place in the Hapatnar area of the central Kashmir district in which three Al-Badr militants were killed.

As per reports Azad Ahmad Dar son of Masood Dar left his home at Dalwan on Tuesday morning and has not returned since.

The family according to sources has submitted a missing report with the local police.

A police officer told a local news agency that a missing report has been received from the family and investigations have taken up.

(GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top