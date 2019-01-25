About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Budgam youth goes missing

Published at January 25, 2019 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)189views


Srinagar, Jan 24:

A youth from Dalwan area of Charar-e-Shareef in Budgam has gone missing from Tuesday, a day after a gunfight took place in the Hapatnar area of the central Kashmir district in which three Al-Badr militants were killed.
Sources said that Azad Ahmad Dar son of Masood Dar left his home at Dalwan on Tuesday morning and has not returned since.
The family according to sources has also submitted a missing report with the local police.
A police officer said that a missing report has been received from the family and investigations have taken up. GNS

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top