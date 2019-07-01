Budgam youth gears up to create awareness on cleanliness, drug-free society

July 01, 2019 |

Scores of youth in central Kashmir’s district Budgam on Sunday launched massive campaign against drugs and create awareness about cleanliness and sanitation of the district.

While the area is known to be hit with a seve drug problem— the campaign is launched to create mass level awareness. The campaign is organized by PGM Trust.

It is said that an elaborate campaign would be held district administration, Education, Health, and Police Departments together to check substance abuse.

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar called for a mechanism to monitor if children we in contact with the drug mafia. She said that civil society must be extra vigilant, adding that teachers have a huge role to play in this. Moreover, school premises should be secure enough to prevent drugs from coming inside. “We need a drug-free Budgam. It is the question of our future,” she said.

She said that children would be protected against those trying the lure them towards drug abuse. If children did become addicted to drugs, punishing them to get them to kick the habit would not work.

Social activist, Feroz Hussain on the occasion in his message to the people of Budgam said “we all must work for bett Budgam.”

“Please say no to polythene,” Hussain said. “It is hazardous to health and leaves seve impact on our health.” He hailed district administration Budgam for motivating youth to bring in change in the district and appreciated h coopation for the bettment of society. He said that it is a first of its kind Hashtag campaign titled as #CleanBudgam #DrugsFreeBudgam #healthyBudgam.

“Today hundreds of youth from Budgam have joined us but tomorrow it will be a cause of all of us,” he said.