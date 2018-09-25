About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Budgam youth detained along LoC

Published at September 25, 2018


Nazim Ali Manhas

Poonch:

A resident of central Kashmir’s Budgam district was detained near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rajiv Pandey told reporters that the youth was detained by the army and handed over to the police.
He said that the youth aged between 23 to 25 was found moving towards other side of LoC. However he was detained by army men deployed along LoC.
Later, after questioning, he was handed over to police. He said the police was investigating the case. A source said the youth is a resident of Chadoora sub-division of Budgam district.

 

