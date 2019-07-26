Budgam Women Marathon on Aug 3

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Budgam is organizing a mega women marathon on 3rd of August 2019 under the banner "Nai Soch".

In this regard, DDC Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting and took stock of preparations for organising this mega event.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam, CPO, ACD along with other officers and officials of concerned Departments.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said, the event will be held under the banner Nai Soch that we pledge no gender discrimination. A series of such programmes will also be held in future as well.

She instructed all Departments to coordinate and cooperate with each other so as to make this event a grand success. Various tasks associated with the event were assigned to Departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 600 female student participants between the age group of 14 and 25 years are expected to take part in the mega event. The Marathon will start at 7:30 am from the designated spot at New Bus Adda Budgam and will pass through Railway Station Crossing via Karipora crossing to DC Office Road and will culminate at Sports Stadium Budgam, where Chief Justice of J&K High Court will preside over the culmination ceremony.