Budgam winter sports festival final on Sunday

Spring Buds A, Choon Boys to clash in finals
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 01:
Spring Buds-A and Choon Boys will clash in the finals of the Winter Sports Festival being organised by District Police Budgam.
Ten teams from District Budgam participated in various games including carom, table tennis, Kho-Kho and chess who exhibited immense enthusiasm.
Today semi finals of the event were played at District Police Lines Budgam between Spring Buds-A and Sheikhpora Champs and also between Choon Boys and Shahi Hamdan.
Spring Buds-A and "Choon Boys emerged victorious and qualified for finals which will be played on 3 March at DPL Budgam.
The aim of holding such events is not only to inculcate the sense of sportsmanship and comradeship among the participants.
