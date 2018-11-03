Budgam shuts against NIA’s summon to Aga Hassan

People stage protest, Aga calls it ‘harassment’
People stage protest, Aga calls it ‘harassment’
Srinagar:
A complete shutdown was observed in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday against summoning of a top Shia cleric and senior Hurriyat (G) leader, Aga Syed Hassan Almosavi Alsafvi.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) had issued summon to Aga Syed Hassan, directing him to appear at Police Officers Mess here in Humhama Srinagar today in connection with case registered in 2017.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the top Shia cleric and president of Anjuman Shari Shian said that the same questions were today repeated which he had answered in the year 2017.
“Nothing new was asked in today’s questioning but those questions which I have answered previously were repeated today, which was only harassment nothing else,” he said, adding that after being questioned for some time, he was allowed to go.
Meanwhile, all the shops and business establishments remained closed while as transport also remained off the roads in the district throughout the day.
Reports added that people at scores of places including in Budgam, Magam, Zadibal, Saidakadal, Ashaie Bagh and other areas took to the streets to protest against the summoning of Aga Syed Hasan by NIA. The NIA summoning was condemned in the local Masjids and solidarity was expressed with Aga Hassan.