Budgam School awaits up-gradation since 1950s

Mukhtar DarBudgam:
Residents of Hukhlatri village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district are demanding up-gradation of a local school established in 1950s.
Since its establishment in 1954, the school has been upgraded to only lower middle level (7th class).
The Hukhlatri village has population of around 1500 people and is the only backward village in the region.
“Due to lackadaisical approach of education department towards our school, illiteracy rate is increasing day by day in our village, which is moving us further towards backwardness,” locals said.
A retired teacher Mohammad Akbar Dar said this is oldest school of district Budgam and has not been up-graded from lower middle level due to callous approach of education department .
Dar adds, “We have taken issue to every concerned authority but in return we receives disappointment and false promises."
Another local Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat said: “Education Department is ignoring our long standing issue due to some political pressure. Our village has affected immensely by the political rivalry, " he adds.
A local student Asif Ali said after middle education, students of village have to go to other schools of district for their education.
"Many children particularly girls are quiting education as they didn't have transport facilities to reach high secondary school which lies in Watrahial, ten kilometers away from village," Asif laments.
“We are being forced to travel 15 kilometers every day to get to higher secondary school. It has increased the dropout rate,” Shugufta Akter, a student said.
While contacting ZEO Beerwah, Dilshad Ahmad, he said, “Up-gradation of school is up to the concerned MLA and his orders.”
"After that department will examine feasibility for up-gradation of school which includes roll of school, population and distance from other schools." he added.
But according to locals, department recently upgraded many schools in area, which are one kilometer close to other high schools and higher secondary schools of area and their population is much less than Hukhlatri village.
Locals said that politicians visit the area every year and assure that the school will be upgraded.
“But after election we hardly see them,” Mohammad Akram , an elder in the village said.
The villagers requested education minister, Altaf Bhukhari “to pay attention to our long standing issue and redress it”.
