March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Budgam registers highest number of 17365 new voters during 2019: DEO

District Election Officer, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Monday said that Budgam has registered 17365 new voters, highest among all the districts, in the electoral rolls during 2019.
The DEO was speaking at a daylong voter awareness program held under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at Shiekh-Ul-Alam Hall, Budgam. The electoral awareness programme was organized by Chief Education Officer Budgam.
Speaking on the occasion, the DEO appreciated all concerned particularly BLOs for their hard work and dedication in ensuring registration of new voters. She said it was impossible without their door to door campaign to register new voters.
On the occasion, the DEO deliberated on the importance of the awareness generation about the participation of people in electoral process and voting rights of every eligible citizen. The DC also instructed concerned to effectively coordinate in registering of eligible voters and ensure 100 percent EPIC coverage simultaneously in the district. Stressing on the larger participation of people in elections, she said that the right to vote empowers every citizen without any discrimination of color, creed, religion, rich or poor to cast vote in favor of a candidate of his/her own choice.
Stating that the voting through EVM VVPAT is a foolproof system for the conduct of free and fair elections and asked concerned to sensitize general public about its use.

 

