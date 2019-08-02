Budgam police arrests Hizb militant

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Budgam police on Thursday arrested a militant from Qazipora area of the district.

In a statement issued here, police spokesman said that on a credible input officers’ intercepted one militant identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary resident of Warpora D.H Pora Kulgam. “He was carrying arms & ammunition and has been arrested,” the statement added.

As per the police records, he was affiliated with militant outfit HM. “A case FIR No. 137/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Chadoora in the matter. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered from his possession has been taken into case records for the purpose of investigation and probe his complicity in other terror crimes. Further investigation in the matter is going on,” added the statement.

