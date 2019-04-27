Budgam Police arrests fraudster

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in Budgam received a complaint against a job consultancy firm Gulf HR Solutions Hyderpora that the owner is cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in foreign.

A case FIR No. 97/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam.

Police acting on a complaint arrested one individual identified as AdilYousuf Sheikh son of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh resident of NowporaKhayam besides relevant records were also seized for the purpose of investigation.

Officers while investigating the case have learnt that the proprietor of Gulf HR consultancy has duped many young unemployed youth by providing them fake Visas, fake appointment orders and fake air tickets and illegally grabbed huge chunk of money from each one of them.

General public lauded the timely and prompt action of police.