Budgam police arrests drug peddler

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler in Budgam at a checkpoint and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

Police spokesman said in a statement that Mohammad Altaf Latoo son of Mohammad Amin resident of Dafpora Budgam arrested for drug supply offences has been shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody.

“Officers at the checkpoint have recovered 405 grams of charas from his possession. Case FIR No. 237/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation has been taken up,” said the statement.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law”.