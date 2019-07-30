Budgam police arrest drug peddler

July 30, 2019 |

Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and seized contraband substance from his possession.

Police spokesman in a statement said that at a checkpoint established at Chahr-e-Sharif, a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Ayoub Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir resident of Trachbal Chahr-e-Sharif was arrested. “Contraband substance Charas weighing 700 gms was seized from his possession,” said the statement.

“Case FIR No. 53/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and initiated investigation in the matter.”

The spokesman added that community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. “Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law”.

