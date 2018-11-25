Budgam man, Kulgam girl succumb to injuries

Omar asks Govt to clear ambiguity over Ishfaq’s killing; Mehbooba demands probe
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 24:
Two civilians including a teenage girl, who were injured in two separate incidents of firing in central and south Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, here on Saturday.
Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie, 28, son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora, who was critically injured in a firing incident on Friday evening, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS on Saturday morning.
“Ganie was on ventilator in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He succumbed to injuries at around 2 am,” a doctor at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir.
Ishfaq had sustained serious bullet injuries on head and leg in a firing incident near Army's 50 RR camp at Chattergam in Budgam district last night.
The residents of the area had alleged that army opened unprovoked fire in which Ishfaq was injured.
Army, however, had denied its involvement, saying Ishfaq was shot at by militants some 500-600 metres away from army Camp at Chhatargam.
Former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah asked the Governor administration to clear doubt over civilian killing.
“Conflicting reports of the circumstances surrounding Ishfaq Ahmed’s shooting. It’s imperative that the administration establish the factual position to the satisfaction of the people, especially Ishfaq’s family. May Ishfaq find his place in Jannat,” Omar tweeted.
PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing of civilian.
“Deeply disturbed by the news of killing of a youth in Budgam. Urge Governor Malik to strictly ensure that forces are made accountable for protecting civilians and avoiding collateral damage. My condolences to bereaved family,” tweeted Mehbooba.
She has demanded an inquiry into the incident.
Meanwhile, a teenage girl Muskaan Jan daughter of Ghulam Nabi Wani of Wanigund Qaimoh who was injured in gunfight at Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS today.
She had received bullet injuries on head during “crossfire” after militants attacked an army camp located at Rice Research Institute of Sher-e-Kashmir Agriculture University’s (SKUAST) campus at Khudwani on Thursday.
With death of Ganaie and Jan, the civilian casualties have gone up to seven this month alone. So far this year about 94 civilians have been killed—highest in past many years—in militancy-related incidents including those killed in clashes near gunfight sites across Kashmir.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of Ishfaq and Muskan at their native places at Chatergam, Budgam and Wanigund, Kulgam respectively.