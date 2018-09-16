Budgam hospitals face shortage of doctors

2 MBBS doctors for over 70,000 people at Khag tehsil
2 MBBS doctors for over 70,000 people at Khag tehsil
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Majority of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in central Kashmir’s Budgam district present a grim picture of healthcare as health department has failed to depute doctors to the hospitals leaving thousands of people to suffer.
The non-availability of doctors has affected maternity and child care services, forcing thousands of people to move to private clinics which is unaffordable for many.
Khag tehsil of the district, locals said, has a population of around 70,000 people saying patient acre has been badly hit as there are only two MBBS doctors one at PHC Khag and Poshkar while no MBBS doctor has been posted at PHC Lassipora, some 10 km away from Khag.
The area remains cut off mostly during heavy snowfall in winters and people bear the brunt of shortage of doctors.
“We have been repeatedly demanding posting of doctors for the health centres but the posts remain vacant over the years,” said Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Shunglipora.
He said in the past three years three doctors were transferred but no doctor was replaced against the transfers.
“Two MBBS doctors were transferred in PHC Khag in 2016, another in July this year but the posts are lying vacant,” said Ahmad, who is a RTI activist.
The non-availability of doctors has affected patient care forcing pregnant women, elderly and ailing children to move to district hospital Budgam and Srinagar hospitals.
“There is no female doctors at Khag hospital. Doctors attend night duty once in a week. In rest of the days, only one ISM doctor remain available,” he said.
The worst villages—where primary health care is lacking—are Shunglipora, Sugin, Kokerbagh, Habbar, Malpora Nasarpora, Laripora, Nagbal, Hamchipora
The story does not end here. There are two PHCs—one each at Raiyar and another at Churmujroo in Khansahib area. Both the health centres also sail in the same boat.
“At Churmujroo a dentist looks after patients and prescribes medicines too,” said a resident.
According to him most of the PHCs are running short of doctors which is compelling patients to go to private hospitals taking the huge financial burden on them.
“Poor people are suffering. Had the health department acted on time, the situation would not have been pathetic” the resident said.
According to figures of the health department, there are 40 PHCs and 31 New Type PHCs in the district and majority of these are facing a dearth of doctors leaving people disgruntled.
Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Dr GM Dar admitted the shortage of doctors in the district saying that they have referred the vacancies to the government.
“We have taken up the matter with the health department. There is a shortage of around 70 doctors. The government has recently appointed doctors but all of them have not joined,” he told Rising Kashmir.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com