Budgam gunfight: Two militants killed

Two militants were killed on Thursday in a fierce gunfight with Government forces at Panzan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Srinagar-based Army spokesman, Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of two militants.
“The operation is still in progress,” He said.
However, reports said the bodies of slain militants are yet to be retrieved from the site of the gunfight and their identity has not been ascertained so far.
Earlier, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police and Army launched a cordon and Search Operation at Panzan following inputs about the presence of militants.
Sources said the militants were holed up inside a Jamia Masjid in the village.