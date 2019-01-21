Budgam gunfight: Three militants killed, searches on

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight that erupted between militants and government forces at Hapatnar in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
"Three bodies have been recovered near the gunfight site and searches are on to sanitize the area," a senior police official told Rising Kashmir.
Army and special operations group of police cordoned had off the area after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.
"As the forces were approaching towards the target location, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering an encounter," Police had said.