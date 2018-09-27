Budgam gunfight: Slain militants identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants, who were killed in a fierce gunfight with Government forces at Panzan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, have been identified as Sheraz Ahmed of Kralwari, Chadoora and Irfan Ahmed of Nihama, Pulwama.
“The operation concluded,” Superintendent of Police Budgam, Tejinder Singh told Rising Kashmir.
Earlier, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police and Army launched a cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Panzan following inputs about the presence of militants.
The CASO turned into a gunfight after militants fired towards government forces. The slain militants were trapped in Jamia Masjid which also received mild damage due to the gunfight.
Meanwhile, civilians also clashed with forces near the site of gunfight.
Witnessed said that during the gunfight civilians pelted stones upon forces. They said that the forces retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse the protestors.
Reports said several persons were injured in forces action on protestors in the area.