Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identifed

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The militant killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Bugam village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday has been identified.



Police spokesman said that the slain militant who has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, resident of Armulla village of Pulwama, was affiliated with the proscribed militant outfit Hizbul Mujahiddin.



[Representational Pic]