About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identifed

The militant killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Bugam village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday has been identified.

Police spokesman said that the slain militant who has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, resident of Armulla village of Pulwama, was affiliated with the proscribed militant outfit Hizbul Mujahiddin.

[Representational Pic]

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identifed

              

The militant killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Bugam village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday has been identified.

Police spokesman said that the slain militant who has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, resident of Armulla village of Pulwama, was affiliated with the proscribed militant outfit Hizbul Mujahiddin.

[Representational Pic]

News From Rising Kashmir

;