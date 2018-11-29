Budgam gunfight: Naveed Jhatt's associate identified as Sopore resident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The militant who was killed along with top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naveed Jhatt in a gunfight with government forces at Kuthpora village in central Kashmir's Budgam district was identified on Thursday.
Reports said that the second slain militant has been identified as Mehraj ud Din Sofi of New colony Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The slain militant's body has been handed over to the family after all legal formalities.
Jhatt and Mehraj were killed in a fierce gunbattle with government forces at Kuthpora village in Budgam on Wednesday.
Mehraj was a OGW as per Police and was arrested during a naka in october 2018. He had fled from the Police custody days after his arrest and later joined militancy.