Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 30-year old man sustained critical bullet wounds near gunfight site at Gund Checkpora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

He was admitted in SMHS hospital here.

Reports said that the youth took to streets and clashed with forces near encounter site and its adjoining areas including Khanpora Nowgam.

The police and paramilitary CRPF used pellets, tear smoke shells and some live ammunition to disperse them, resulting in minor injuries to three persons.

Besides, one youth namely Shabir Ahmad son of Mohammad Ashraf of Chakapora, Kanapora was admitted in SMHS hospital here.

According to doctors, Shabir had sustained bullet wound in his lower abdomen and is being operated upon.

The doctor said that the condition of the youth is serious.

Earlier, a militant was killed in an encounter with goverment forces at Gund Checkpora, Kanipora, Nowgam. (GNS)

(Representational picture)