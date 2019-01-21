About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Budgam gunfight: 2 militants killed

Agencies

Srinagar

Two militants were on Monday killed in a gunfight between government forces and militants in central Kashmir district of Budgam.

Official sources said following specific information about the presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF at Hapatnar, Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam Monday morning.

They said when forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons. “The forces retaliated ensuing in a gunfight,” they said.

The identity of militants is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile internet services have been suspended in the region.

[UNI]

