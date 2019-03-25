Budgam family seeks financial help for ailing baby

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Parents of a four-month-old baby from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, who is admitted at Medanta Medicity Hospital Delhi have appealed public to help them financially to submit their pending amount at the hospital.

Sadiya daughter of Tahir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Arizal in Khan Sahib Budgam was diagnosed with truncus arteriosus, a major heart problem at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar for which doctors suggested for a surgery within 7 days.

“I went to SKIMS Soura but they advised me that she had only 7 days left for operation which cost around 4 lakh approximately outside valley because facilities were not present in J&K,” he said.

They went to Medanta Medicity Hospital Delhi. The baby was operated on 04 March but due to the infection she had to spend 14 days in ICU and is still admitted there.

“Now the hospital authorities have provided me a bill of Rupees 9 lakh which includes ICU, Medicines, Heart Shunt, Lab charges till 21-03-2019 and doctors have said that she will still remain in the hospital for one week,” Khan said.

Khan, a labour and father of two daughters including Sadiya, put his efforts and was able to arrange only 4.50 lakh which he submitted at the hospital.

“The rest of the amount is pending for which they have provided me 4 to 8 days which is not possible for me. So it is a humble request to general public to help me so that I am able to submit the pending amount,” he appealed.

If anyone wants to help the family financially, he/she can go through the below-mentioned details and contact the family.

Name: Tahir Ahmad Khan, S/o LT Mohd Ashraf Khan, R/o Khan Mohalla Bailpora Zooogu Kharian, Tehsil:KhanSahib Budgam,

Account Number: 0193040100004158, IFSC code: JAKAOARIZAL, Branch: J&K bank Arizal, Contact Number: 9797280416,8491947570



