Budgam Cricket Forum holds meet

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An extraordinary meeting of District Cricket Forum Budgam was held today on Tuesday and it was presided over by Asrar.

In the meeting it was hailed that the Chief Executive Officer JKCA has impressed upon all Districts of J&K to form District Units and get their registration by or before 31st of July 2019 to nominate their representatives for JKCA.

In this meeting it was also welcomed that the formation of District units as per the Lodha Committee Guidelines and the elections thereof will be followed in letter and spirit.