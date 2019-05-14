Budgam Cricket Association formed

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Budgam Cricket Association was formed on Sunday with former MLA Budgam Aga Syed Rahulla Mehdi elected as Association President.

The representatives of various Cricket Clubs and Tehsils of District Budgam on Sunday Joined hands together to frame body of the District Cricket Association.

After in the meeting Aga Syed Rahulla Mehdi was unanimously elected as President while as Syed Asrar was elected as General Secretary. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was elected as Treasurer while as Elahi Faizan as Sr. Vice President.

Syed Waseem was elected as Joint Secretary, Manzoor Ahmad (Vice President), Gulzar Ahmad khan (Coordinator), Dawood Ahmad (Coordinator).

Executive Members: Imtayaz Malla Ompora , Farooq BK Pora, Rayaz Peer Wathura, Ajaz Ahmad BK Pora, Syed Sajad Magam, Lateef Ahmad Khanshab, Shanawaz Charishareef, Irshad Bhat Budgam, Nazir Mirza Budgam, Shabir Budgam, Bashir Ahmad Narbal, Showket Ahmad Narbal, Farooz Ahmad Khag, Gulam Hussan Khag, Tariq Ahmad Magam, Syed Arif Khansahab, Shakeel Ahmad and Mohd shabaan Narbal Abid Sheikh Chadoora