Budgam, B’pora, G’bal districts see increase in student dropout rate

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 07:
The drop-out rate among the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) students in three districts of Valley has increased from 17 to 23 percent, while as Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has also decreased.
As per the latest records of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, (MHRD) Department of School Education and Literacy, the dropout rate in the state increased from 17.62% in 2015-16 to 23.04% in previous financial year.
Districts with high dropout rate include central Kashmir’s Budgam district with a dropout rate of 43.61 percent followed by Bandipora with 35.41 percent and Ganderbal 29.68 percent respectively.
However, the SSA authorities claim that they have taken steps like improving the classroom situation, making teachers-student interaction friendly and utilizing the services of teachers to mobilize the community and have subsequently reduced the dropout rate by 3.36 percent.
In an official document available with Rising Kashmir, the GER has decreased from 66.81 percent in 2015-16 to 61.65 percent in previous financial year.
The districts having low GER includes central Kashmir’s Budgam district have decreased GER to 46.10 percent and south Kashmir’s Shopian district with 52.45 percent respectively.
According to the documents, “There was a considerable dip in GER from 66.81 percent in 2015-16 to 61.65 percent in financial year 2016-17. The downfall has not only been arrested but improved as well taking it to 66.79 percent as a result of overall increase in enrolment.”
Apart from dropout and GER rate, the transition rate has also decreased from 87.44 percent in 2015-16 to 86.10 percent in 2016-17.
However, the districts having low transition rate includes Srinagar with 63.61 % percent, Kupwara 71.79 percent and Baramulla 78.51 percent.
The concerned authorities are saying transition rate has improved considerably taking it to 93.72 percent in 2017-18 as compared to 86.10 percent in 2016-17.
SSA, State Project Director Tufail Matoo said, “There will be improvement gradually, the only issue is that this data is being maintained on the basis of inputs.”
He said that the MHRD is comparing dropout rate, GER rate and transition from Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI) in which the present data of year is compared with previous years and increase/decrease rate is declared on that basis.
“We are trying to improve. The education for the students of backward villages is not a priority because most of them believe in earning a livelihood, those students even did not get that much of exposure and parental support,” Matoo said.