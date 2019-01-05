Budgam boy wins broze at International Karate Championship in Ahmadabad

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Abrar-ul-Akber Bhat, 21-year-old, from Yarigund Kawoosa village of Budgam district has won a Bronze medal at International Karate Cup 2018 held in Ahmedabad Gujarat.
Bhat credited his success to Srinagar based NGO, Human Welfare Voluntary Organization (HWVO) which sponsored him for his sports activities.
He said the organizers of HWVO helped pitched in as his family was unable to support him in achieving the dream.
“My passion is to play Karate but having responsibilities of my family compelled me to stay indoors. Then volunteers of HWVO helped me and sponsored my accommodation in Ahmedabad,” he said.
Bhat said his father, a daily wager, could not afford the fee of the championship “but they (HWVO) helped him in achieving his goal”.
The ISKU International Karate Cup 2018 was organized by International Shotokan Headquarters, Japan was held on 30-31st December 2018 at Ahmedabad Gujrat.
Tahir Farooqi, Program Director of HWVO told Rising Kashmir that they are doing their service for the cause of humanity. He said they are always supporting good talent.
“We have been working for the welfare of the underprivileged across Kashmir for last many years. We will continue to do so,” he said.
He congratulated the Abrar from bringing success to state and urged him to participate in upcoming events as well.