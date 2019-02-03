Budgam Blast: Police detains six for questioning

Srinagar:
A day after a grenade explosion occurred at Namthal, Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police late Friday night detained at least six persons for questioning.
Official sources told local newsgathering agency GNS that Special Operation Group (SOG) of police picked up six persons during night raids at Namthal.
"The detained persons are being questioned regarding the grenade blast at Namthaal Chadoora yesterday that left a paramilitary soldier injured," they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Nagpure said that investigations are underway to crack the militant module involved in the attack. "We have got some leads and we are working on them. We will soon bust the module," SSP said. Asked about the detention of six persons, the SSP said, "We are working on the leads".