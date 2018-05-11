About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Budgam Attack: Policeman succumbs

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A policeman who was injured critically after militants on Friday afternoon attacked a police post guarding minority community at Wadwan area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to injuries.

Official sources said that the policeman Shamim Ahmad (belt no. 834) of Yaripora sustained critical bullet wounds in the incident.

Shamim was immediately rushed to nearby hospital, however, died on the way.

A police officer also confirmed the death of police man.

Soon after the attack government forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers. (GNS)

