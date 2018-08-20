Budgam administration launches market checking drive

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, AUGUST 19
The District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr. Sehrish Asgar launched a massive drive today against profiteers, black-marketeers and hoarders infesting the market ahead of the Eid.
Additional District Development Commissioner Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Sanai along with DSP (HQ) Budgam, Tehsildar Budgam, Officers from Municipal Committee Budgam, CAPD, Food Safety and Legal Metrology Departments carried out market checking at Budgam, Ichgam and Ompora areas.
During the special drive, Rs 12000 were realised as fine from 27 offenders. Besides, some eatable items, mustard oil, flour and rotten vegetables were destroyed. A sizeable quantity of polythene was also seized. The shopkeepers and store owners were directed to sell the items as per rate list and those indulging in violations will be brought to book.
The DDC also visited some places where sacrificial animal have been kept for sale by dealers and directed them to charge the rates approved by the government and display the rate-list.
During the market checking, some medical stores were also checked and the owners were directed to maintain the medicine management register as per format devised by the Health Department while one medical shop has been put on notice for violating certain norms. People of Budgam have hailed the drive and requested the administration to continue it throughout the year.