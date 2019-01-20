Budgam admin finalizes Jan 26 arrangements

Budgam, January 19:
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Sanaie, today chaired a meeting of district officers and representatives of security agencies to finalise the arrangements for January 26
The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, ASP Budgam, CPO Budgam, SDMs Khansahab and Chadoora, all concerned district and sectoral officers, and other officers.
It was given out that the main function of the Day shall be held at Sports Stadium Budgam while as similar functions would be held at sub-division levels also. The meeting was informed that contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, NCC, students of various government and private schools will participate in the march past parade. Besides, various cultural programmes a felicitation ceremony would also be held.
Other related arrangements like un -interrupted power supply, drinking water/tanker service, medical aid facility, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facility and sanitation measures including installation of mobile toilets, also came into discussion for finalisation.
Earlier the ADDC also reviewed the preparedness in view of the weather advisory for ensuing week. He urged upon the concerned departments/ agencies to remain in state of readiness to tackle any emergency that may arise due to snowfall.
He also took stock of snow clearance from major roads of district Budgam and directed concerned to clear snow from footpaths and interior roads also under snow clearance work.