Budgam admin facilitates air travel for 160 GATE aspirants

Budgam, February 09:
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today expressed her gratitude to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan for helping the district administration in arranging two special flights for GATE aspirants and stranded passengers to enable them to reach their examination venues/destinations.
The DDC who visited the Srinagar International Airport today facilitated the travel of around 160 stranded passengers including aspirants appearing in the GATE examination to be held tomorrow.
Stranded passengers/aspirants expressed their gratitude to the Governor Administration particularly to the DDC Budgam for taking pains in resolving the issue on war footing basis.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Shah was accompanying Deputy Commissioner Budgam at the airport to oversaw the preparations for travel.