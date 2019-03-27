BSP state general secy 16 others join Congress

March 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BSP state general secretary A S Mottan and 16 others, including retired officers, sarpanches and social activists, joined the Congress here Tuesday in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief and former tourism minister Gulam Ahmed Mir.

Mottan was accompanied by his supporters, who joined the Congress too at an event at the party's headquarters in Shahidi Chowk.

Mir admitted them into the Congress fold and expressed hopes that the party will be benefitted as a result of the new joining.

Mottan has contested the assembly elections twice on BSP tickets from the R S Pura assembly constituency. He is also the president of the J&K Batwal Sudhar Sabha.