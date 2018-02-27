BSNL Telephone Adalat on March 3

Srinagar:
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, is scheduled to conduct Telephone Adalat under the chairmanship of General Manager Telecom, Srinagar on March 3 at the Conference Hall at BSNL, office at Exchange Road, here.
The BSNL PRO Masood Bala said : “Esteemed subscribers of BSNL having any complaint regarding excess billing, delay in provisioning of new telephone connection or other service matter etc; can send their grievances in writing to PRO to GMTD, BSNL, Srinagar on or before 28.03.2018. No application will be entertained thereafter further in an endeavour to woo the customers the company has introduced various new pre paid plan of 99 and 319 having unlimited calling to any network (both local and STD) and validity of 28 and 90 days respectively.”
0 Comment(s)