About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BSNL Telephone Adalat on March 3

Published at February 27, 2018 03:32 AM 0Comment(s)792views


Srinagar:

 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, is scheduled to conduct Telephone Adalat under the chairmanship of General Manager Telecom, Srinagar on March 3 at the Conference Hall at BSNL, office at Exchange Road, here.
The BSNL PRO Masood Bala said : “Esteemed subscribers of BSNL having any complaint regarding excess billing, delay in provisioning of new telephone connection or other service matter etc; can send their grievances in writing to PRO to GMTD, BSNL, Srinagar on or before 28.03.2018. No application will be entertained thereafter further in an endeavour to woo the customers the company has introduced various new pre paid plan of 99 and 319 having unlimited calling to any network (both local and STD) and validity of 28 and 90 days respectively.”







Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top