BSNL offers unlimited calling to subscribers

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of the handsome freebies being offered by the BSNL so as to wow its customer base in the valley particularly in the landline and broadband segments, BSNL is allowing the incoming calls on all the disconnected numbers which stands disconnected since last six months, besides a Plan of 129 and Plan 299 has been introduced wherein the subscribers can avail unlimited BSNL to BSNL calling and Unlimited calling from BSNL to other networks in respectively.



Further, in the broadband segment, BSNL has introduced new promotional standalone Broadband plan ‘5GB Free Trial’ for free of cost to all the existing BSNL Landline customers [(i.e. not having Broadband) with 5 GB data download per day. Installation Charges & Security charges shall be waived off during promotional period. After expiry of promotional period, existing customers under above plan shall be migrated to regular Broadband plans if he wishes so.



Further in order to outreach to its customer base and to mitigate the genuine grievances of the customers so that the maximum subscribes arebenefited with the new tariff, Telephone Adalat under the chairmanship of GMTD Srinagar has been scheduled on 28.03.2019 (Thursday) wherein the esteemed subscribers of BSNL having any complaint regarding excess billing, delay in provisioning of new telephone connection or other service matter etc; can send their grievances in either in writing to PRO BSNL or on his email address : masoodbala@gmail.com